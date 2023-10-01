Farmacias de turno de Olavarría - OCTUBRE
DOMINGO 01 Álvarez: Belgrano y Moreno, Tel. 420560
Baldini: Urquiza 3920, Tel. 427910 / 428438
Failla: Chacabuco y Del Valle, Tel. 426716 / 418123
LUNES 02 Gómez: Av. Colón 1745, Tel. 411295
Luján: Colón y Urquiza, Tel. 15202045
Bueno: Lavalle y Gral. Paz, Tel. 414651
MARTES 03 Pacheco: Av. Pellegrini 3194, Tel. 427294
Alem: Rivadavia 2957, Tel. 425245
La Esencia: Pringles y Bolivar, Tel. 418484
MIÉRCOLES 04 Correa: Av. Colón 2084, Tel. 412201
Magistral: Sarmiento y Moreno, Tel. 431313
Melffi: Necochea 2986, Tel. 410011 / 15715931
JUEVES 05 Lavin: Av. Pringles 4402, Tel. 412170
Martínez: Av. Colón 3172, Tel. 445641
Striebeck: Av. Del Valle 3901, Tel. 442515
VIERNES 06 Disanti: Rivadavia y Buchardo, Tel. 427868
Della Maggiora: Sarmiento 1746, Tel. 415111
Spinola: Necochea 3282, Tel. 422263/441419
SÁBADO 07 Central: Vte. López y Gral. Paz, Tel. 420674
Martel: España 2694, Tel. 2284587447
Mogues: CECO casa 262, Tel. 451111
Spina: Belgrano 1921, Tel. 419255
DOMINGO 08 Zapararte: Av. Colón 2569, Tel. 2284-231426
Pacheco: Av. Pellegrini 3194, Tel. 427294
Olavarría: Necochea 2762, Tel. 444477Betz: Av. Pringles 2035, Tel. 411690
LUNES 09 San José: Pueyrredon 3166, Tel. 426648
Ferrero: Av. Trabajadores 3335, Tel. 425355
Fénix: Vte. López 2257, Tel. 430013
MARTES 10 Failla: Chacabuco y Del Valle, Tel. 426716 / 418123
Baldini: Urquiza 3920, Tel. 427910 / 428438
Álvarez: Belgrano y Moreno, Tel. 420560
MIÉRCOLES 11 Bueno: Lavalle y Gral. Paz, Tel. 414651
Luján: Colón y Urquiza, Tel. 15202045
Gómez: Av. Colón 1745, Tel. 411295
JUEVES 12 Menescaldi: Vte. López y Sarmiento, Tel. 424886
La Esencia: Pringles y Bolivar, Tel. 418484
Alem: Rivadavia 2957, Tel. 425245
VIERNES 13 Melffi: Necochea 2986, Tel. 410011 / 15715931
Magistral: Sarmiento y Moreno, Tel. 431313
Correa: Av. Colón 2084, Tel. 412201
SÁBADO 14 Striebeck: Av. Del Valle 3901, Tel. 442515
Martínez: Av. Colón 3172, Tel. 445641
Lavin: Av. Pringles 4402, Tel. 412170
DOMINGO 15 Spinola: Necochea 3282, Tel. 422263 / 441419
Della Maggiora: Av. Sarmiento 1746, Tel. 415111
Disanti: Rivadavia y Buchardo, Tel. 427868
LUNES 16 Spina: Belgrano 1921, Tel. 419255
Mogues: Barrio CECO casa 262, Tel. 451111
Central: Vte. López y Gral. Paz, Tel. 420674
MARTES 17 Zapararte: Av. Colón 2569, Tel. 2284-231426
Pacheco: Av. Pellegrini 3194, Tel. 427294
Olavarría: Necochea 2762, Tel. 444477
Betz: Av. Pringles 2035, Tel. 411690
MIÉRCOLES 18 San José: Pueyrredon 3166, Tel. 426648
Ferrero: Av. Trabajadores 3335, Tel. 425355
Fénix: Vte. López 2257, Tel. 430013
JUEVES 19 Failla: Chacabuco y Del Valle, Tel. 426716 / 418123
Baldini: Urquiza 3920, Tel. 427910 / 428438
Álvarez: Belgrano y Moreno, Tel. 420560
VIERNES 20 Bueno: Lavalle y Gral. Paz, Tel. 414651
Luján: Colón y Urquiza, Tel. 15202045
Gómez: Av. Colón 1745, Tel. 411295
SÁBADO 21 Menescaldi: Vte. López y Sarmiento, Tel. 424886
La Esencia: Pringles y Bolivar, Tel. 418484
Alem: Rivadavia 2957, Tel. 425245
DOMINGO 22 Melffi: Necochea 2986, Tel. 410011 / 15715931
Correa: Av. Colón 2084, Tel. 412201
Pacheco: Av. Pellegrini 3194, Tel. 427294
LUNES 23 Striebeck: Av. Del Valle 3901, Tel. 442515
Martínez: Av. Colón 3172, Tel. 445641
Lavin: Av. Pringles 4402, Tel. 412170
MARTES 24 Spinola: Necochea 3282, Tel. 422263 / 441419
Della Maggiora: Av. Sarmiento 1746, Tel. 415111
Disanti: Rivadavia y Buchardo, Tel. 427868
MIÉRCOLES 25 Spina: Belgrano 1921, Tel. 419255
Mogues: Barrio CECO casa 262, Tel. 451111
Martel: España 2694, Tel. 2284 58-7447
Central: Vte. López y Gral. Paz, Tel. 420674
JUEVES 26 Zapararte: Av. Colón 2569, Tel. 2284-231426
Pacheco: Av. Pellegrini 3194, Tel. 427294
Olavarría: Necochea 2762, Tel. 444477
Betz: Av. Pringles 2035, Tel. 411690
VIERNES 27 San José: Pueyrredon 3166, Tel. 426648
Ferrero: Av. Trabajadores 3335, Tel. 425355
Fénix: Vte. López 2257, Tel. 430013
SÁBADO 28 Failla: Chacabuco y Del Valle, Tel. 426716 / 418123
Baldini: Urquiza 3920, Tel. 427910 / 428438
Álvarez: Belgrano y Moreno, Tel. 420560
DOMINGO 29 Bueno: Lavalle y Gral. Paz, Tel. 414651
Luján: Colón y Urquiza, Tel. 15202045
Gómez: Av. Colón 1745, Tel. 411295
LUNES 30 Menescaldi: Vte. López y Sarmiento, Tel. 424886
La Esencia: Pringles y Bolivar, Tel. 418484
Alem: Rivadavia 2957, Tel. 425245
MARTES 31 Melffi: Necochea 2986, Tel. 410011 / 15715931
Magistral: Sarmiento y Moreno, Tel. 431313
Correa: Av. Colón 2084, Tel. 412201